World’s largest 60 banks spent $3.8trn on fossil fuels financing

In the 5 years since the Paris Agreement, the world’s 60 biggest banks have financed fossil fuels to the tune of 3.8 trillion dollar. That’s according to a report by the Rainforest Action Network. The report comes as U.S President Joe Biden invites 40 world leaders to a summit on climate change. Joining CNBC Africa for more is the CEO of AFIEGO, Dickens Kamugisha.

Mon Mar 29 2021 | 14:07:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)