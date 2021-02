WTO DG: What Okonjo-Iweala’s leadership means for Africa

The World Trade Organisation’s General Council is set to hold a virtual meeting today to decide on the appointment of the next Director General. Nigeria’s Former Finance Minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is set to become the first woman, first African and first black person to hold the top position at the WTO if appointed. Niyi Falade, CEO of Crusader Sterling Pensions joins CNBC Africa for more.

