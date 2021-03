WTO Director General: AfCFTA provides a unique opportunity for Nigeria to improve trade

At the State House visit to President Buhari, the Director General of the World Trade Organisation Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala says the African Continental Free Trade Agreement provides a unique opportunity for Nigeria to improve its standing on trade. She also urged the government to add value to products to create jobs and trade more.

Tue Mar 16 2021 | 12:27:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)