Zambia owes nearly $27 bln in foreign and local public debt

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 20 (Reuters) – Zambia’s total public debt to foreign and local lenders was just shy of $27 billion at the end of June, the Finance Ministry revealed on Wednesday.

The figure was equal to about 115% of GDP, according to the latest World Bank figures from 2019, and could be more because Zambia’s economy contracted sharply last year.

The figures published by the ministry on its website include $16.86 billion in foreign holdings, of which $520 million is interest arrears. Zambia became Africa’s first COVID-19 pandemic-era sovereign default at the end of last year.

The remaining $10.1 billion was local currency debt, the figures showed.