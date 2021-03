ZCCM CEO, Mabvuto Chipata on the acquisition of Mopani Mine

On the 30th of this month, the shareholders of Zambia’s state miner ZCCM Investments Holdings will vote on the acquisition of Mopani Copper Mines from Glencore. Mopani is one of the longest running and largest copper and cobalt mines in Zambia. Mabvuto Chipata, CEO at ZCCM Investments Holdings joins CNBC Africa for more.

