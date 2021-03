Zedcrest Capital CEO: Here’s what can be done to revive Nigeria’s economy

The Central Bank says Nigeria recorded an estimated fiscal deficit of 1.48 trillion naira in the fourth quarter of 2020. This comes as a barrage of economic data on Nigeria hit the markets this week from Inflation, to unemployment and Nigeria’s debt situation, Dayo Amzat, Managing Director and CEO of Zedcrest Capital joins CNBC Africa to explore what the options are for Nigeria’s policymakers.

Wed Mar 17 2021 | 11:46:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)