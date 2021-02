Zenith Bank CEO: 2020 was a difficult year, earnings reflect team’s resilience

Nigeria’s Tier-one lender, Zenith Bank recorded a 10 per cent rise in its full-year profit after tax for 2020. The Group Managing Director and CEO of Zenith Bank, Ebenezer Onyeagwu says 2020 was a difficult year and also stressed that the earnings reflect the resilience of the team. He breaks down the numbers with CNBC Africa’s Wole Famurewa.

Wed Feb 24 2021 | 14:27:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)