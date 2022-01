Share

10th Practical Nigerian Content: Highlights Special

The 10th Practical Nigerian Content (PNC) Forum took place Yenagoa, Bayelsa, Nigeria. This Forum brought together some of the biggest minds in the Nigeria to discuss, amongst many topics, about Nigerian Content Implementation Strategies. This highlight special brings you some of the key topics discussed at this Forum.

Mon, 24 Jan 2022 17:59:10 GMT