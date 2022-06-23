Share

15th CNBC Africa Corporate Golf Challenge 2022: Highlights Special

The 15th CNBC Africa 2022 annual Corporate Golf Challenge, hosted at the Lost City Golf course in North West Province, delivered a premium day of networking opportunities, prizes, and an outing on the breath-taking fairways. This golf challenge is part of an initiative to raise funds for the ABN Education Trust, which assists previously disadvantaged students to further their tertiary education in financial journalism. The Trust also contributes to several orphanages.

