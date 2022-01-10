Share

2021 EU-African SME Summit: Highlights Special

The 2021 edition of the EU-African SME Summit is looking to explore more in-depth opportunities for investment and trade among small and medium-sized enterprises in the two continents. From the national gallery of modern and contemporary art in Rome, the hybrid-format deployed for the summit also allowed participation from Senegal with the aim of bringing African and European entrepreneurs together and encourage them to cooperate and co-invest as well as explore the opportunities for joint ventures and build the right alliances.
Mon, 10 Jan 2022 13:12:47 GMT
