2022 Afreximbank Annual Meetings: Highlights Special

The theme for the 29th Annual Meetings of the Africa Export Import Bank aims to realise the potential of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement in the post-Covid-19 era, while leveraging on the power of the youth. CNBC Africa brings you the highlights from the meetings as key stakeholders on the continent and beyond explore how to transform the continent’s fortunes through trade.

Fri, 05 Aug 2022 08:18:04 GMT