2022 CANEX weekend excites Africa’s creatives

Afreximbank has doubled their facility for the creative sector to one billion dollars. The pan-African multilateral trade finance institution also announced other interventions in the space, including the approval of a 100-million-dollar Venture Capital fund for the creative industry and the formation of the CANEX creations Incorporated for the protection of intellectual property rights among others. CNBC Africa's Kenneth Igbomor brings you the highlights of the 2022 CANEX Weekend.

Wed, 21 Dec 2022 09:43:07 GMT