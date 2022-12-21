Share

2022 CANEX weekend excites Africa’s creatives

Afreximbank has doubled their facility for the creative sector to one billion dollars. The pan-African multilateral trade finance institution also announced other interventions in the space, including the approval of a 100-million-dollar Venture Capital fund for the creative industry and the formation of the CANEX creations Incorporated for the protection of intellectual property rights among others. CNBC Africa's Kenneth Igbomor brings you the highlights of the 2022 CANEX Weekend.
Wed, 21 Dec 2022 09:43:07 GMT
Sign Up for Our Newsletter Daily Update
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.