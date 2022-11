Share

2032 & 2037 papers sustain investors’ interests

The 2032 and 2037 papers continue to hold the attention of investors despite the overall lingering quiet sentiment in the market. Meanwhile, Analysts at UBA say traders are sitting on the side-lines awaiting the result of today’s T-bills auction to aid their decision making. Chuka Nwachukwu, Head of Fixed income trading at UBA joins CNBC Africa for more.

Wed, 09 Nov 2022 15:03:40 GMT