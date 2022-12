Share

A look at the world’s first affordable solar-powered electric vehicle #Shorts

Germany company Sono Motors says it will bring a solar-powered electric vehicle to market in Europe in mid-2023. Priced at $25,000 the car is more affordable than most EV's on the U.S market. Watch the full video here: https://youtu.be/Pu2vJ3DBpEE

Sat, 10 Dec 2022 15:00:36 GMT