Share

Abbott Freestyle Libre 3 Review — A Discrete CGM For Diabetics

Abbott Laboratories newest continuous glucose monitor is now available at participating retail pharmacies and through durable medical equipment suppliers. The Freestyle Libre 3 was approved by the FDA in June and is a step up from previous Abbott systems. Abbott Laboratories and Dexcom are the leaders in the CGM market, which hit $5.1 billion in revenue in 2021 and is expected to reach $13.2 billion by 2028, according to Vantage Market Research. Abbott’s CGM systems, called FreeStyle Libre, generated $3.7 billion in revenue last year, with 4 million users globally. CNBC's Erin Black, a type 1 diabetic, tested out the Libre 3 for over a month. Here is her review.

Mon, 24 Oct 2022 16:00:11 GMT