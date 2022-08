Share

Access Bank: Bearish sentiment to persist in T-bills market

Traders at Access Bank say they expect the bearish sentiment witnessed in the Treasury Bills market to persist despite the 50-billion-naira OMO auction by the Central Bank of Nigeria. Kinskin Ukeje, an FX dealer at Access Bank, joins CNBC Africa for a weekly wrap of activities in the Nigerian Fixed Income market.

Sun, 21 Aug 2022 12:37:15 GMT