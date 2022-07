Share

Access Bank: Bearish trends to persist in fixed income market

Traders at Access Bank say they expect the fixed income market to open on a quiet note this week, despite plans by the Central Bank of Nigeria to conduct an NTB auction of 143 billion naira. Bosun Obembe an FX and Derivatives Trader at Access Bank, joins me for this discussion.

Wed, 13 Jul 2022 12:45:49 GMT