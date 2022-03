Share

Access Bank: Markets awash with liquidity

The fixed income market has seen improved liquidity with the sale of 30 billion naira at the OMO auction. Traders at Access Bank say they expect rates to increase ahead of today’s bi-weekly retail SMIS auction. Bukky Aregbesola, Head of Fixed Income at Access Bank, joins CNBC Africa to discuss this week’s activities at the fixed income and FX markets.

Fri, 04 Mar 2022 12:08:43 GMT