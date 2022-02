Share

Access Bank: T-Bills market to close week mute

Traders at Access Bank say they expect the treasury bills market to end the week on a quiet note as rates decline despite the OMO auction floated by the Central Bank of Nigeria. Akpevwe Oputu, Money Market Trader at Access Bank, joins CNBC Africa to discuss this week’s activities at the fixed income and FX markets.

Fri, 25 Feb 2022 11:52:29 GMT