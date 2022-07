Share

Access Bank: T-Bills to close week bearish

The Treasury Bills secondary market traded on a quiet note amid the thin liquidity. Traders at Access Bank say they expect the market to close the week with bearish sentiments. Ladi Bello, a Fixed Income Dealer at Access Bank, joins CNBC Africa for a weekly wrap of activities in Nigeria’s Fixed income and FX markets.

Fri, 22 Jul 2022 14:05:47 GMT