Access: Bearish sentiment to persist in T-bills

The Treasury Bills Market has witnessed a quiet week despite the Bond and NTB Auctions this week. Traders at Access Bank say they expect the bearish sentiments to continue due to a low level of liquidity in the market. Adamma Mbachu, Team Lead, Currency Trading at Access Bank, joins CNBC Africa for more.

Tue, 03 May 2022 07:29:04 GMT