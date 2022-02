Share

Access: Retail SMIS focus to keep T-bills mute

Traders at Access Bank say they expect the Treasury Bills market to close the week on a quiet note as investors shift their attention to the bi-weekly retail Secondary Market Intervention Sales auction today. Senator Audu, Fixed Income Trader at Access Bank, joins CNBC Africa to review this week’s trading activities at the fixed income and FX markets.

Fri, 04 Feb 2022 12:12:47 GMT