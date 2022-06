Share

Access: T-Bills rates unchanged amid auction debits

Traders at Access Bank say they expect the Treasury Bills market to close the week bearish due to the thin liquidity level and the biweekly retail auction debit. Kinskin Ukeje, an FX Dealer at Access Bank, joins CNBC Africa for a wrap on this week’s activities and outlook for next week.

Fri, 24 Jun 2022 11:56:24 GMT