Advancing clean cooking in Rwanda

Rwanda’s vision for itself is centred at sustainable development and a part of that is focused on a clean cooking transition. In this episode we take a look at how the landlocked nation is slowly moving away from using traditional fuels in its kitchens, to building a green cooking value chain by breaking the connection between cooking fuels and deforestation and by investing in cleaner alternatives.

Fri, 23 Sep 2022 08:49:07 GMT