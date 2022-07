Share

AfCFTA: Breaking down trade barriers in West Africa

The African Continental Free Trade Agreement holds much promise and it is the tool to help smoothen the passage of goods across the continent. But what are the issues that need to be addressed in West Africa for the trade pact to achieve its full potential? Join our special panel as we look at the barriers, and role of key actors to unlock the opportunities.

Fri, 01 Jul 2022 20:30:23 GMT