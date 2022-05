Share

AfDB 2022 Annual Meetings: Presidential Dialogue: Africa’s Development Challenges & Opportunities

From Accra in Ghana, we bring you the most important discussions from the African Development Bank's Annual Meetings. The theme is Achieving Climate Resilience and a Just Energy Transition for Africa. The Presidential Dialogue addresses the topic: Africa’s Development Challenges and Opportunities.

Wed, 25 May 2022 12:25:18 GMT