AfDB president optimistic about solving Zimbabwe’s debt crisis

HARARE, July 12 (Reuters) – African Development Bank (AfDB) President Akinwumi Adesina said on Tuesday he was optimisitic about talks with Zimbabwe to solve its debt crisis.

Zimbabwe has accumulated billions of dollars of debt and has not received funding from global financial institutions like the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank for years.

“You cannot run up a hill with a bag of sand on your back,” Adesina said, referring to the southern African country’s external debts which he put at $13.5 billion.

“I am optimistic that working together we will be able to get there. We are committed to support Zimbabwe with $4.2 million … (for) arrears clearance,” he said at a media briefing with Zimbabwean Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube.