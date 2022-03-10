Africa CDC has MOU with Pfizer for supplies of COVID-19 pill

Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) treatment pill Paxlovid is seen in boxes, at Misericordia hospital in Grosseto, Italy, February 8, 2022. REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini JOHANNESBURG, March 10 (Reuters) – Africa’s top public health agency has agreed a memorandum of understanding with Pfizer PFE.N to bring supplies of the pharmaceutical firm’s Paxlovid antiviral COVID-19 pills to the continent, its director said on Thursday.

Data from a mid-to-late stage study in November showed Paxlovid was nearly 90% effective in preventing hospitalisations and deaths compared to placebo, in adults at high risk of severe illness. Read full story John Nkengasong, head of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), also said it was still talking to Merck MRK.N about obtaining supplies of its molnupiravir COVID pill and a call was scheduled for this week about that. “For the Pfizer situation, we have the MOU. The memorandum of understanding is with the legal office at the AU (African Union),” said Nkengasong. The Africa CDC is an AU agency.

“Once that is cleared we will formally make an announcement with Pfizer and provide details,” he told an online media briefing. A World Health Organization panel last week backed the use of molnupiravir for high-risk patients such as the immunocompromised, the unvaccinated, older people and those with chronic diseases. Read full story Merck’s pill has been in lower demand than the Pfizer medication because of comparatively low efficacy and potential safety issues for certain groups. Read full story

Read more: Dozens of firms to make cheap version of Merck COVID pill for poorer nations South Africa’s government has said it was not planning to buy Merck’s pill for cost reasons, despite the drug gaining approval from the country’s health regulator. Read full story Nkengasong said African countries should be using a combination of public health measures, vaccines, testing and the Pfizer and Merck treatments in their efforts to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic this year. “These molecules have a very unique role to play in a campaign to fight against this terrible pandemic,” he said.