Share

Africa Health Check EP11: How to leverage technology to tackle misinformation about the pandemic

As every nation was struggling and continues to struggle to contain COVID-19, one of the most pressing challenges for governments, public health officials, and humanitarians has been the fact that misinformation about the pandemic seems to spread almost as quickly as the virus itself. Such misinformation is dangerous in any context, but particularly so in fragile places dealing with conflict and weak governance, where false narratives are often weaponized against marginalized groups. As such, providing the right information to the public is necessary.

Wed, 16 Feb 2022 12:53:27 GMT