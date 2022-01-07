Share

Africa Health Check EP2: Tackling Covid-19 misinformation

In this episode of Africa Health Check, we dive into the misinformation surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic both in digital and mainstream media. Currently, there is a great deal of references and article about the Covid-19 virus in the digital space, many of which are unverified. Getting information from trusted and verified sources is important in any research that is done. However, several factors affect human judgement, from scientific facts, religious beliefs, cultural practices, etc. These may alter convictions of communities.
Sat, 08 Jan 2022 01:20:26 GMT
