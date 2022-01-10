Share

Africa Health Check EP3: Learning from past pandemics to tackle COVID-19

On this episode, we feature Prof. Oyewale Tomori from Nigeria, a Professor of Virology. Prof. Tomori who was inducted into the United States National Academy of Medicine in 2017 and led the development of the Africa Regional Polio Laboratory Network, a vital part of the global polio eradication programme. His work established a paradigm for the development of similar laboratory networks for measles, yellow fever, influenza and other viral hemorrhagic fevers, including Ebola virus, in Africa.

