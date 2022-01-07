Share

Africa Health Check EP6: How public-private partnerships are collaborating in fighting COVID-19

The Covid-19 pandemic has unquestionably impacted lives and livelihoods, not just across the continent, but the entire globe at large. The impact has also been felt by industries and it has definitely affected infrastructure projects in almost all sectors as we have seen supply chains disrupted, falling customer demand, and the resultant health regulations put in place by governments as a way of curbing the spread have forced changes in the way business has to be conducted.
