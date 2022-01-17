Share

Africa Health Check EP6: How religion can play a critical role in tackling COVID-19

Covid-19 Pandemic has impacted religion in various ways, including the cancellation of the worship services of various faiths and the closure of Sunday schools, as well as the cancellation of pilgrimages, ceremonies and festivals. Many churches, synagogues, mosques, and temples have had to offer worship through livestreams as has been the case of many industries that have had to digitize their services.
Mon, 17 Jan 2022 10:55:42 GMT
