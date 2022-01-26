Share

Africa Health Check EP8: Assessing the mental health impact of the COVID-19 crisis

In this episode of Africa Health Check, we look at how the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting economic recession have negatively affected many people’s mental health and created new barriers for people already suffering from mental illness. There are a variety of ways the pandemic has likely affected mental health, particularly with widespread social isolation resulting from necessary safety measures. Throughout the pandemic, many people across the continent have experienced job or income loss, which has generally affected their mental health through increase in anxiety and depression.

