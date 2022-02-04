Share

Africa Health Check EP9: How COVID-19 has impacted food security on the continent

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected all sectors of economies globally. In Africa, the crisis has drastically impacted food security. Supply chains, food and nutrition security, current and future production functions, have been negatively impacted by a host of factors related to the COVID- 19 crisis. Not only did the continent experience a major disruption to food supply chains in the wake of lockdowns triggered by the global health crisis, but also a major global economic slowdown. These crises have resulted in lower incomes and higher prices of some foods, putting food out of reach for many, and undermining the right to food.

