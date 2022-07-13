Share

Africa Health Check S2 EP10: Ensuring equal access to public health in Africa

This week on Africa Health Check, we discern the African continent’s health care system, and discuss how to ensure equal public health access. A health system that functions properly must have the necessary ingredients. In order to achieve global health equity, global and African policymakers are prioritizing strategies to prepare Africa’s health systems to be self-sufficient so it can effectively tackle both current and future health crises.

Thu, 14 Jul 2022 01:02:59 GMT