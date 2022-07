Share

Africa Health Check S2 EP11: How to build a responsive emergency response system in Africa

This week on Africa Health Check, we evaluate our emergency response level of preparedness, and delve into ways to build response capacity of the African continent. Africa experiences more outbreaks and health emergencies than any other continent in the world, many of which are preventable or controllable with proven public health interventions.

Thu, 21 Jul 2022 03:51:24 GMT