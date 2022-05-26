Share

Africa Health Check S2 EP3: Access to health care for persons with disability in Africa

In this episode of Africa Health Check, we discuss access to health care for persons with disability in Africa. Studies show, especially in the rural areas, that persons with disabilities have a higher rate of unmet health needs as compared to non-disabled. Persons with disabilities faced significantly more barriers to accessing health care, barriers which increased with disability severity and was reduced with increasing level of education, living in a household without disabled members and with age.
Thu, 26 May 2022 08:31:29 GMT
