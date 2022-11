Share

Africa Investment Forum 2022: Building Economic Resilience Through Sustainable Investments

We bring you the opening session of the Africa Investment Forum held in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire this week. The session sees an opening address by the President of the AfDB, Dr Akinwunmi Adesina, the Vice-President of Cote d'Ivoire, Tiémoko Meyliet Koné, and two presidential panel discussions.

Sun, 06 Nov 2022 17:25:33 GMT