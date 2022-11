Share

Africa Investment Forum 2022: Closing Ceremony

The Africa Investment Forum, Africa's biggest gathering of dealmakers, returns from November 2 to 4 in Abidjan, Cote D'Ívoire providing the continent's biggest platform for origination, structuring and closure of high-impact deals in Africa’s critical sectors. Join us from Cote D'Ívoire's commercial capital as we bring together investors and senior government officials to discuss Africa's investment needs.

Tue, 29 Nov 2022 12:54:35 GMT