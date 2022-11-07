Share

Africa Shared Value Leadership Summit 2022: Digital Infrastructure to Fuel Africa’s Growth

Sub-Saharan Africa's internet access is growing, and Africa's youthful population and rapid urbanization are both strong drivers of demand. While digital infrastructure investments and infrastructure sharing initiatives in the last year is encouraging, Sub-Saharan Africa needs more decisive and swift action from all industry stakeholders to bridge the digital divide. Africa’s digital infrastructure challenge is not a new one and is the most significant barrier on the continent, including but not limited to broadband service quality, affordability (both of service and handsets), the policy, regulatory and fiscal environment, and the status of digital skills. The Panel discussed the following: Given the historic infrastructural deficit, what kind of collaboration and innovation is required to bridge the digital divide and foster collective impact and growth?

