African Economic Conference 2022: Just Energy Transition in Africa

Just Energy Transition in Africa is the topic for this panel discussion from the African Economic Conference 2022 held in Mauritius. Africa's energy systems face complex challenges. The continent hosts about 80 per cent of the 733 million people without access to electricity and 37 per cent of the 2.4 billion people without access to clean cooking solutions. Changing this status quo within the context of SDG7 goals and Agenda 2063 requires game-changing policies and investment.

Fri, 09 Dec 2022 17:10:57 GMT