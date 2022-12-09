Share

African Economic Conference 2022: Just Energy Transition in Africa

Just Energy Transition in Africa is the topic for this panel discussion from the African Economic Conference 2022 held in Mauritius. Africa's energy systems face complex challenges. The continent hosts about 80 per cent of the 733 million people without access to electricity and 37 per cent of the 2.4 billion people without access to clean cooking solutions. Changing this status quo within the context of SDG7 goals and Agenda 2063 requires game-changing policies and investment.
Fri, 09 Dec 2022 17:10:57 GMT
Sign Up for Our Newsletter Daily Update
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.