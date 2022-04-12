African Markets – Factors to watch on April 12

NAIROBI, April 12 (Reuters) – The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday.

EVENTS:

Uganda’s central bank is due to release its benchmark rate for the next two months. The rate was left unchanged at 6.5% at the last monetary policy committee meeting.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares were down while the U.S. dollar held strong on Tuesday, as Treasury yields spiked to a three year high ahead of U.S. inflation data which could foreshadow even more aggressive interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.

WORLD OIL PRICES

Oil futures rose early on Tuesday, reversing sharp losses from the prior day, as the market weighed the potential for more sanctions on Russia’s energy sector and OPEC warned it would be impossible to increase output enough to offset lost supply.