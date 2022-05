Share

African Mining Indaba 2022: The Key Takeaways

The African Mining Indaba 2022 is a platform dedicated to the successful capitalisation and development of mining interests in Africa. This Focus On special highlights some of the key outcomes of the meetings and the expectations for the next mining indaba. Simon Ford, Portfolio Director for Investing in African Mining Indaba joins CNBC Africa's Dewald Rademeyer to explore this in more detail.

Fri, 13 May 2022 14:55:23 GMT