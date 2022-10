Share

AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum 2022: Highlights Special

Hundreds of businesses and government leaders from across the Atlantic gathered in Bridgetown, Barbados, for the AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum 2022 to form an alliance that aims at promoting socio-economic development across the Caribbean and Africa. We bring you highlights from the event.

Fri, 07 Oct 2022 07:21:41 GMT