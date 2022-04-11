Share

Africa’s Business Heroes EP3: The Winner is Crowned

Africa’s Business Heroes Season 3 is a dynamic and engaging show that spotlights entrepreneurs positively impacting their communities and building more inclusive economies. As the Jack Ma Foundation’s flagship philanthropic initiative, this three-part series documents the journey of 10 outstanding African business minds as they compete for a share of the 1.5-million-dollar prize. In the final episode, each Hero will pitch their businesses to the panel of judges to become the frontrunner in this season.

