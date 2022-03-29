Share

Africa’s Collective Future: Intentional Education for Girls

Girls' education in Africa remains a challenge today. According to the UN, Sub-Saharan Africa has the highest rate of education exclusion globally. A call to action to break the barriers to girls' participation in education is made with intentional investment. Join CNBC Africa as a panel of experts discuss how the prioritization of girls' education can strengthen economies, reduce inequality, and create opportunities. They will also explore future plans to implement improvements.

Tue, 29 Mar 2022 14:40:36 GMT