Share

Africa’s Collective Future: Intentional Education for Girls

Girls' education in Africa remains a challenge today. According to the UN, Sub-Saharan Africa has the highest rate of education exclusion globally. A call to action to break the barriers to girls' participation in education is made with intentional investment. Join CNBC Africa as a panel of experts discuss how the prioritization of girls' education can strengthen economies, reduce inequality, and create opportunities. They will also explore future plans to implement improvements.
Tue, 29 Mar 2022 14:40:36 GMT
Sign Up for Our Newsletter Daily Update
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.