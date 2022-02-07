After Moody’s cut, Ghana finance ministry says ratings agencies biased against Africa

ACCRA, Feb 7 (Reuters) – Ghana’s finance ministry said that Moody’s decision to downgrade its credit rating was made by omitting key information and revealed an institutional bias against African economies.

Rating agency Moody’s downgraded Ghana from B3 to CAA1 on Friday, citing the “increasingly difficult task government faces in addressing the intertwined liquidity and debt challenges.”

Ghana’s second downgrade in three weeks, after Fitch Ratings adjusted Ghana from B to B- last month, citing concerns for its ability to issue bonds in 2022, sent its dollar bonds tumbling.

“We are gravely concerned about what appears to be an institutionalized bias against African economies in this aspect… with little regard for the adverse impact on the cost and access of financing for African Sovereigns,” Ghana’s finance ministry said in a statement dated Sunday and posted on its website on Monday.