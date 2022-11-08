Agnico Eagle and Pan American to buy Yamana Gold in $4.8 bln deal

Nov 8 (Reuters) – Agnico Eagle Mines AEM.TO and Pan American Silver Corp PAAS.TO have clinched a $4.8 billion cash-and-shares deal to buy rival Canadian miner Yamana Gold Inc YRI.TO after it ditched an offer from South Africa’s Gold Fields GFIJ.J.

Yamana’s board now unanimously recommends shareholders reject the Gold Fields takeover at a vote on Nov. 21, the company said on Tuesday, a day after Gold Fields’ decision not to match the Agnico-Pan American offer.

Tuesday’s news ends a fraught few months for Gold Fields executives who battled to convince investors of the merits of the takeover deal announced in May.

The cash component in the Agnico Eagle and Pan American offer gave their bid an edge, analysts said.