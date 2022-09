Share

AGRF 2022 Summit: Josefa Leonel Correia Sacko on AU’s commitment to build a self sustainable Africa

The African Union plays a vital role in connecting and directing governments on the continent, along with placing Africa under the correct global spotlight H.E. Josefa Leonel Correia Sacko, the new Commissioner for Rural Economy and Agriculture of the African Union Commission spoke on AU's commitment to build a self sustainable Africa.

